Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the penultimate game of the season, on the 10th Anniversary of our historic first Champions League triumph. It’s a day to celebrate and reminisce, and also hopefully take in some football fun.

We do technically need one more point to guarantee a third place finish, but that’s academic at this point.

Tuchel talked about looking for players who are fit and still hungry to play, so we have just a couple changes from the FA Cup final, with Ziyech and Kanté coming in.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Kanté, Jorginho (c), James | Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Barkley, Mount, Havertz

Leicester City starting lineup (3-5-2):

Schmeichel (c) | Amartey, Evans, Fofana | Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Maddison, Castagne | Iheanacho, Vardy

Substitutes from: Ward, Ricardo, Söyüncü, Choudhury, Albrighton, Pérez, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

Date / Time: Thursday, May 19, 2012+10; 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Lee Mason (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

