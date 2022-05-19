Happy 10 years to being Written In The Stars!

I’m a firm believer in making history, rather than reliving it, but I suppose we should take a moment to acknowledge, and celebrate (still) the greatest night in the history of Chelsea Football Club.

May 19, 2012.

The night that was ”written in the stars”. The night we won the Champions League. (...for the first time!)

Still, it’ll be tough to top that, reaching the pinnacle of the European game for the first time, with that group of players, in that particular season. People talk about “destiny” of top teams winning multiple trophies now, but here were Chelsea, with our worst team for two decades (6th in the league), triumphing against all the odds. It’s an iconic run, full of iconic moments, comebacks, goals, words, celebrations, and more miracles than needed for sainthood.

The final itself was perhaps not even the most miraculous of them all, but it’s the one that sets the anniversary.

Thanks to the age we’re living in, even back in those ancient times of a decade ago, there’s no shortage of video content, both recent and old of this day — Sky’s retrospective “Kings of Europe: The Chelsea Story” is very good, for example. Even SB Nation actual (well, Secret Base) did a “deep rewind” on Drogba’s winning kick last year.

But my favorite to this day remains the one made by filmmaker Alex Von, which captures all the key moments and most importantly, all the massive and incomparable emotions of that day perfectly. I’ve linked it several times over the years, but thankfully it remains up on Vimeo still (though the audio quality seems to have gotten messed up over the years).

Enjoy.