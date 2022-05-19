Chelsea don’t have much to play for after securing top-four and can approach our penultimate game of the season against Leicester City with a sense of calmness. Ending the campaign on a positive note would be desirable, though it seems that injuries and fatigue will see us resort to some much needed rotation.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The choice of goalkeeper split the WAGNH community’s vote as Édouard Mendy (59%) got some serious competition from Kepa Arrizabalaga (39%). The formation, on the other hand, clearly stays the same, with the 3-4-3 continuing to keep the 4-3-3 (11%) and 3-5-2 (10%) at bay.

There’s no need to risk Thiago Silva (14%) after picking up a knock at the weekend, especially when we (still) have Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, and Trevoh Chalobah. Andreas Christensen’s (4%) recent decisions have made him persona non grata for most voters, which puts Malang Sarr (30%) into a back-up role once again.

While youngsters Lewis Hall (22%) an Dylan Williams (8%) had a decent showing, as did Kenedy (13%), Marocs Alonso and Reece James retain their spots at wing-back.

The midfield sees Ruben Loftus-Cheek (56%) edge out N’Golo Kanté (55%) to start alongside Jorginho. Saúl (23%) leads the rest of the options, with Mateo Kovačić (5%) getting a rest. Almost penalty hero Ross Barkley is back with his best showing in forever with 13% while youngster Charlie Webster gets 8%.

Up front, Hakim Ziyech (56%) just misses out, as Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Romelu Lukaku all retain their starting spots from the FA Cup final. Timo Werner (6%) and Kai Havertz (7%) are unlikely to feature, and this could provide the ideal chance for an academy player like Harvey Vale (23%) or Jude Soonsup-Bell (10%) to at least come off the bench.

3-4-3 (70%)

Mendy (59%) | Rüdiger (84%), Chalobah (94%), Azpilicueta (57%) | Alonso (57%), Loftus-Cheek (56%), Jorginho (60%), James (83%) | Pulisic (59%), Lukaku (85%), Mount (60%)