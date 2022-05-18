Chelsea confirm USA 2022 summer tour dates

For the first time in six years, Chelsea are coming to America for a preseason summer tour, part of the FC Series, and having already confirmed the friendly against Arsenal in Orlando, FL a couple weeks ago, the rest of the tour has now been confirmed as well.

Chelsea will begin in Lost Wages Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 16 with a game against Liga MX giants Club América, whom we’ve played in both 2007 and 2009, then travel cross country to play local side Charlotte FC in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, July 20 (quite a change from the last team we played there, PSG in 2015), before finishing against Arsenal in Florida on Saturday, July 23. It’s certainly a packed week of travel and training, but that’s always the case with these things.

Tickets are now available for the Arsenal match through Ticketmaster, while a presale for the Charlotte game will start tomorrow (used code ‘BLUES’). Tickets will go on sale Monday, May 23 for the game at Vegas’ fancy new Allegiant Stadium.