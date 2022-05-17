WATCH: Ben Chilwell rejoins Chelsea training to hugs and applause

Chelsea returned to training today (Tuesday) after a couple days off following the penalty shootout disappointment of Saturday’s FA Cup final, and there was at least one reason to bring some smiles back to onto out faces.

Ben Chilwell rejoined the group for the first time since suffering his torn ACL in November! Here’s the bit of wholesome content we all need:

As per the official website, Chilwell was basically a full participant in what looked like a lower intensity session, which seems appropriate for the circumstances. We have just two home games left, with top-four already secured, and needing just one point to guarantee a third place finish.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has already made it clear that we won’t be pushing Chilwell back into match action, nor should we expect that to happen after being out for the past six months and coming back from major surgery. But his return is a fantastic sign for him to hit the ground running once next season starts!

Welcome back, Chilly B!