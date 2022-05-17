Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill recently proclaimed that he feels ready for Premier League football, so it feels entirely appropriate that his return to the Huddersfield Town starting lineup helped the Terriers reach the promotion playoff final last night with a hard-fought 1-0 second leg win over Luton Town, after the first leg had finished 1-1.

Huddersfield are now just one game away from returning to the Premier League, and will take on either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the “Richest Game in Football” on May 29 in order to (try to) do so.

Colwill, deployed in his usual position as the left-sided center back of Carlos Corberán’s back-three, did not play in the first leg on Friday due to illness. Luton Town were able to score then, unlike last night. Coincidence? Probably not!

Fellow loanee Tino Anjorin was an unused substitute, as was former goalkeeper prospect Jamal Blackman. Jon Russell, once also of the Chelsea Academy, anchored the heart of the Terriers’ midfield as usual.

Congrats to them, and good luck in the final! And then hopefully we’ll see Colwill back with the Blues for preseason and a chance to earn a first-team spot (at just 19!) for next season in the wake of Antonio Rüdiger’s and Andreas Christensen’s departures.