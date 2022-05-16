Top-four secured for Chelsea as Arsenal lose to Newcastle United

Chelsea had been looking comfortable in third for some time, and even as we’ve managed to make it somewhat less comfortable in recent weeks — with Spurs and Arsenal both putting on a bit of pressure — we can now in fact rest assured that we will finish top-four and thus achieve the minimum requirement for the league season of Champions League qualification. (And that also means UEFA Youth League football for the U19s!)

Arsenal needed to win tonight at Newcastle to take this fight to the final day, but after a scoreless first half, a goal from Callum Wilson, which was later amusingly changed to an own goal for Ben White, put the home side ahead early on in the second. They added a second late on to make sure of the points. (Newcastle will be a top-four contender soon.)

Arsenal thus remain four points behind us, and with just one game left for them, there is no way they can finish above us in the table. They seem unlikely to finish even fourth in fact: Spurs have a two-point advantage over them, with a far superior goal difference. Spurs play away to bottom side Norwich City on the final day, while Arsenal host still-fighting Everton.

Chelsea need just a point from our last two games to secure third, to improve on last year’s finish by a spot. We’ve already collected three more points than last season, with two home games left to go still: Thursday versus Leicester City and Sunday versus Watford.