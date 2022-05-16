Vote for your 2021-22 Chelsea Player of the Year

The polls are open on the official Chelsea website, but only for two days (Monday and Tuesday), so you better get to voting if you want your voice to be heard in who should be named the Chelsea Men’s and Women’s players of the year.

While apparently there will be no end of season awards gala this year thanks to the sanctions and restrictions from the UK government — this is a joyous occasion, so let’s not qualify those at the moment — this is still an important recognition for the players at the club, which will be presented during the final game of the season on Sunday.

Last year, Mason Mount and Fran Kirby won these awards. Will they repeat, or will others emerge to collect this recognition?

The WAGNH Community player ratings would suggest that Thiago Silva should be the favorite on the men’s side, but that sentiment doesn’t always match up with this end-of-season vote. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr would seem the obvious choice in the women’s vote, but Guro Reiten and Erin Cuthbert, just to name a couple from this great team, also have had impressive seasons as well.

Click here to cast your vote. You have until midnight on Tuesday, May 17 to do so.