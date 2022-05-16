Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 p/k) Liverpool, Player Ratings: Mendy comes up big but Chelsea fall short

1. ÉDOUARD MENDY (7.4)

This is Mendy’s highest rating and first Man of the Match since the League Cup final, which unfolded pretty much according to the same script as this FA Cup final. Mendy didn’t get a chance to make a save in the shootout then; he did in this one, and came up big against compatriot Sadio Mané to take us into sudden death. Mendy’s huge save early on was also key in Chelsea simply surviving the first 15 minutes of the game.

Judging by the evolving narrative on social media, we’ve clearly become accustomed to Mendy’s consistent excellence, giving far too much weight to a few hiccups that every goalkeeper will have — by definiton of the position. Most will have many, many more.

With the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year, our goal is (still) safe and solid for the foreseeable future, and that’s a great place to be.

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.3)

Speaking of safe and solid, that’s the feeling that Thiago Silva engenders, even when playing on one leg after getting an inadvertent kick on the knee early on. He played nearly 100 minutes more after that, leading to some pundits suggesting that he was simply playing up the injury to give Chelsea a break from the relentless Liverpool pressure.

No, Robbie Fowler and Joey Cole, he’s just a legend.

3. REECE JAMES (7.3)

A slight tactical adjustment early on saw James help nullify Luis Díaz, at the expense of slightly limiting his own attacking contributions — though he would eventually make his customary impact, creating at least two excellent scoring chances.

He also took the most ice cold penalty of the lot: fitting, since he is starting to become a bit of a stone cold killer in shootouts.

vs. LIVERPOOL (FAC, N, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mendy (7.4), Silva (7.3), James (7.3), Alonso (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Pulisic (6.9), Rüdiger (6.9), Jorginho (6.8), Chalobah (6.5), Kovačić (6.5), Kanté (6.4, sub), Mount (6.2), Ziyech (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Barkley (5.9, sub), Lukaku (5.8), Loftus-Cheek (5.3, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Azpilicueta (4.9, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL