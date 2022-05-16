I briefly contemplated going with the headline “Andreas Christensen leaves Chelsea in a blaze of explosive diarrhea”, but that may prove harsh and unfair if we ever learn why exactly he pulled out of the Chelsea squad on the morning of Saturday’s FA Cup final, leaving the rest of his team in a scramble.

The 26-year-old was reportedly not injured, though the Telegraph cite sources “close to the player” who claim that “he had been feeling unwell” and “had not expected to named in the starting lineup”. The first excuse brings to mind Maurizio Sarri’s classic line about Christensen always being nervous and having the shits on matchday. (Sarri didn’t rate him much, it should be noted.)

Sarri on Christensen pic.twitter.com/1NKSZJj3jW — Efo Filey (@efo_phil) May 15, 2022

The second excuse brings to mind that Christensen’s leaving in the summer, but unlike fellow departee Antonio Rüdiger, he’s managing to do so amid not entirely unfounded questions about his level of commitment and professionalism.

The Telegraph’s report does not discount the possibility of us having already seen the last of him in a Chelsea shirt, despite two home games still remaining.

It’s a sad and unfortunate look at the very least, especially for a player who spent a decade on the books and became a trailblazer in showing that the Loan Army route is in fact a viable path towards an actual Chelsea career.

Well, if Christensen wasn’t done at Chelsea before…



… his legacy should have been performing brilliantly after coming on for Silva in Porto, but I very much doubt most will remember him for that now #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) May 15, 2022

On the plus side, Christensen’s absence gave Trevoh Chalobah another opportunity to prove himself, which he did once again. That should bode well for our future.

Understand several members of the Chelsea first team were shocked by Andreas Christensen withdrawing from the squad for the #FACupFinal, especially as he was expected to start.



Also, huge credit should go to Trevoh Chalobah. Wouldn’t have been easy to step in late. #CFC — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) May 15, 2022

After Saturday’s defeat, Rüdiger reflected that he didn’t want his Chelsea career to end in such a way. Christensen probably feels the same way — assuming he still gives two shits.

Andreas Christensen pulled out of the Chelsea squad on the morning of the FA Cup final, having been in line to start and forcing Thomas Tuchel into a late rethink. Story #cfc https://t.co/3KIJHEthzR — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 15, 2022