Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, FA Cup final: Live blog; highlights

Another big day arrives.
Having clinched the Women’s Super League title last weekend, Chelsea can get the domestic double today by beating Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.
The Citizens have already shown they are not to be taken lightly, as they beat Chelsea to the League Cup earlier this season.
Thus, time to correct the record.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Berger | Carter, Nouwen, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | Harder, England, Kerr
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ji, Kirby, Fleming, Mjelde, James, Charles, Spence, Andersson
Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):
Roebuck | Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood (c), Stokes | Walsh, Stanway, Weir | Kelly, Shaw, Hemp
Substitutes from: Keating, Coombs, Angeldahl, Raso, Park, Losada, White, Mace, Blackstad
Date / Time: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT; 7:00pm IST
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
Referee: Kirsty Dowle
On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Star+ (Brazil); elsewhere
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
