Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, FA Cup final: Live blog; highlights

Another big day arrives.

Having clinched the Women’s Super League title last weekend, Chelsea can get the domestic double today by beating Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Citizens have already shown they are not to be taken lightly, as they beat Chelsea to the League Cup earlier this season.

Thus, time to correct the record.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Berger | Carter, Nouwen, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | Harder, England, Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ji, Kirby, Fleming, Mjelde, James, Charles, Spence, Andersson

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):

Roebuck | Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood (c), Stokes | Walsh, Stanway, Weir | Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Substitutes from: Keating, Coombs, Angeldahl, Raso, Park, Losada, White, Mace, Blackstad

Date / Time: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 14.30 BST; 9:30am EDT; 7:00pm IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Referee: Kirsty Dowle

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Star+ (Brazil); elsewhere

