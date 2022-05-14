Chelsea vs. Liverpool, FA Cup final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It’s the 150th FA Cup final.

It’s our 16th, and the 5th in the last 6 years.

It’s time to be heroes.

It’s time to be the bad guys.

It’s time to win.

Tuchel makes just one change from Wednesday, with Thiago Silva coming back in for Andreas Christensen. There’s no Kai Havertz in the squad, presumably due to injury or illness. Kovačić starts, sans ankle ligament.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Jorginho (c), Kovačić, James | Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Barkley, Werner, Ziyech

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Alisson | Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold | Keïta, Thiago, Henderson (c) | Mané, Salah, Díaz

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip

Date / Time: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 16.45 BST; 11:45am EDT; 9:15pm IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Referee: Craig Pawson (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: ITV 1, BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!