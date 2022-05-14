The uselessly defined Premier League Young Player of the Season award (see also: the more familiar PFA Young Player of the Year) features a boatload of nominees with oodles of Premier League experience already, including some who are not only in their third or fourth seasons in the league, but have already won this award before.

But that’s what happens when you strictly define the award as 23 or under, rather than, say, also include a proviso for it being their first season of a certain number of appearances (akin to more of a Rookie of the Year award, which is surely more within the spirit of this recognition). It’s the same problem that the PFA’s award has and has had since 1973. (The Premier League’s version is only in its third year.)

But I digress.

The important part I suppose is that both Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have earned a nomination, alongside previous winners Phil Foden (last season) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (the season before), plus Bukayo Saka, Tyrick Mitchell, Aaron Ramsdale, and one Declan Rice.

You can vote for Mason (or Conor) here.

Alexander-Arnold and Saka have also been nominated for Player of the Season, alongside Jarrod Bowen, João Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah, Son Heung-Min, and James Ward-Prowse (vote here), while Thomas Frank, Pep Guardiola, Eddie How, Jürgen Klopp, and Patrick Vieira battle it out for Manager of the Season (vote here).