Todd Boehly ‘a perfect fit’ for Chelsea, ‘really passionate’ and loves the club

Todd Boehly’s back in town as his takeover bid continues to filter through the bureaucratic process behind the scenes — Premier League approval is on track and expected on Monday — and as confirmed by Chelsea official, he’s now met with both Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes (and also Academy director Neil Bath), ahead of the FA Cup finals this weekend for both the men’s (Saturday) and women’s (Sunday) teams.

According to The Times, both meetings were “positive”, and Boehly certainly appears to subscribe to the idea that we have two of the very best coaches in all of football already in place, and now we just need to (continue to) give them the resources to succeed.

Hayes has in fact given a glowing endorsement of our new owner, who will be taking charge of day-to-day operations once the takeover is fully completed.

“I had lunch with Todd. He watched the girls train, had a really lovely couple of hours with him. “[He was] delightful, really passionate, he’s just a normal down to earth guy, really passionate about Chelsea, loves Chelsea. He’s as ambitious as we are and it is a perfect fit.” -Emma Hayes; source: The Times

If Emma Hayes is happy, we are happy.