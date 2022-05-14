Christian Pulisic still enjoying Chelsea ‘a lot’, still hoping for more opportunities

Back in January, when Christian Pulisic was at the halfway point of his five-year contract singed in 2019, the narrative was that he was at a crossroads in his Chelsea career. Six months later, he’s apparently still there, still staring down the two diverging paths in front of him, as if he were some modern day Robert Frost, though one penning poetry with his feet, rather than his hands.

Which path will he take? Who knows! That’s perhaps another careful consideration to make this summer, to borrow the phrase of Romelu Lukaku’s agent.

Until then, Pulisic reassures that he’s still very much enjoying playing for Chelsea, though, you know, he would love to enjoy playing a bit more than he has — as one would expect from any top professional (with or without talkative parents with Twitter accounts).

“Yeah [I’m happy]. Of course, I want to be on the pitch. I enjoy this club a lot. I’m hoping that I can get more opportunities.” “[How?] Do the absolute best I can in training, train hard and show [Tuchel] on a daily basis that I’m ready to play. And then of course on the pitch, I have to make an impact.”

Pulisic has played more in the second half of the season than he did in the first, and has in fact appeared in 17 of our last 21 games, and 34 of our last 46. But only half of those appearances (18 to be exact) have been starts, and that has certainly made his involvement feel less significant — as has the constant shifting of his role, especially earlier on, when he frequently played as an emergency wing-back. A victim of his own versatility and long-term relationship with Thomas Tuchel dating back to their Dortmund days?

Still, it’s not been a wasted season and he’s managed to stay healthy and fit for large parts of it as well, which had been a concern in prior years. Perhaps we can look forward to even better days together.

“I’m comfortable in a more attacking role, for sure. Anywhere as a left-winger, on the left side, is where I feel most comfortable. I think there’s been a lot of change this season.” “Overall, we accomplished a lot. We put up a big fight in the Champions League. The Carabao Cup final, we put up an impressive performance. And now we have a chance in the FA Cup final. Win this, and I think we can say it’s been a pretty successful season.” -Christian Pulisic; source: Guardian

Indeed. Let’s get it!