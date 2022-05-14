After some very straining and turbulent months, finishing the season on a high by winning the FA Cup would be quite welcome. Liverpool may have bested us in the Carabao Cup final, but now it’s our turn. With the top-four all but secured, we definitely need to go all in for this game.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community agreed that the 3-4-3 formation is once again the right choice over the 3-5-2 (19%), as has been customary. The same is unsurprisingly the case for Édouard Mendy in goal, who easily keeps his spot ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (8%).

The backline stays the same after Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all played well against Leeds; Andreas Christensen (23%) and Malang Sarr (2%) don’t come close. Similarly, Reece James and Marcos Alonso continue to keep César Azpilicueta (32%) and Kenedy (1%) out of the side at wing-back.

Mateo Kovačić (2%) and N’Golo Kanté are questionable for this game, but the latter is more likely to play and thus gets the community’s vote, next to Jorginho in the pivot. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (52%) is not far behind; the same can’t be said of Saúl Ñíguez (2%) or Ross Barkley (1%).

A Romelu Lukaku goal in the final is the redemption arc we all want to see, so he keeps his spot after scoring three times in our last two games. Mason Mount is an obvious choice, but the third spot was certainly up for grabs, with Kai Havertz narrowly edging out Christian Pulisic (52%). Hakim Ziyech (8%) and Timo Werner (31%) remain on the bench.

3-4-3 (74%)

Mendy (91%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (97%), Chalobah (53%) | Alonso (86%), Jorginho (87%), Kanté (54%), James (99%) | Havertz (56%), Lukaku (69%), Mount (96%)