Chelsea vs. Liverpool, FA Cup final: You choose the starting lineup

It’s blue versus red, Chelsea versus Liverpool, take four, with three draws and a penalty kick shootout to show for the previous 300 minutes. Chances are then, it’ll be another tight one, despite the gulf in points totals in the league.

With the League Cup already under their belt for the season, Liverpool remain on course for at least a cup-treble, if not a quadruple (though it’s highly unlikely that Manchester City slip up in the last two games). Still, Liverpool could also finish with just the League Cup after all that’s said and done, which would be far less impressive, especially in retrospect. (Runners-up tend to be forgotten, much like Chelsea’s 2007-08 side for example.)

In order to not be forgotten, we’ll need to put together perhaps our best game of the season, from the first minute to the last. A helpful development in that regard could be the return of N’Golo Kanté to training yesterday. A less helpful development however has been the injury suffered by Mateo Kovačić on Wednesday — even if it’s not as bad as initially feared, it seems rather unlikely that he would be able to play, let alone start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are also out, as usual. Still no idea what’s really going on with the former, while the latter looks right on track to return at the start of next season.

But perhaps the biggest question is who all start at forward. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic have been in great form over the past two games, but just before then, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner seemed to be unstoppable — and they certainly should have the fresher legs right now.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)