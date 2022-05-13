Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: That’s more like it!

1. MASON MOUNT (8.6)

In becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to hit a Premier League double-double for the season, Mount also collects his eighth Man of the Match from the WAGNH Community, the most on the team. (Kepa’s second with seven, Silva and Mendy have six each.)

While his overall rating is lower than last season’s Player of the Year campaign — i.e. his performances haven’t been seen as consistently good — when he’s been on, he’s been even more impactful. The next logical evolutionary step then is to increase the consistency of these even more impactful performances.

2. ROMELU LUKAKU (7.9)

If you’re going to find your best form of the season, doing so at the end to finish on a high note is a pretty good time to do so.

Lukaku started only the first of our three games (all draws) against Liverpool thus far this season. While I’m guessing Kai Havertz will still get the nod in the FA Cup final tomorrow, Lukaku has made that choice a lot less obvious with his last two games.

3. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (7.8)

Speaking of finding form at the business end of the season, Pulisic has been quite excellent quite often, pretty much since the Club World Cup, especially when afforded a start. It’s been his worst season for us overall, but he can also finish on a good note to change the vibes on his future outlook.

vs. LEEDS UNITED (PL, A, W 3-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Mount (8.6)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Lukaku (7.9), Pulisic (7.8), James (7.7), Loftus-Cheek (7.0, sub), Chalobah (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jorginho (6.8), Kovačić (6.7), Rüdiger (6.7), Mendy (6.6), Christensen (6.6), Ziyech (6.4, sub), Alonso (6.3), Azpilicueta (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL