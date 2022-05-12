Spurs keep top-four race alive by demolishing Arsenal in North London Derby

The ridiculous absurdity and manner of Chelsea’s recent home defeat to Arsenal was highlighted once again as the Gunners were demolished in the North London Derby tonight by Antonio Conte’s Spurs, who needed a win to keep their hopes alive for a top-four finish. Getting their biggest win over Arsenal in the Premier League era is a pretty good way to get that done.

Had Arsenal won, just as they had in their previous four games, Chelsea’s top-four status would’ve been guaranteed. As it stands now, with two games left to go, we still need at least two points. Arsenal do remain one point ahead of Spurs, but have the slightly tougher schedule: Newcastle (A) and Everton (H) whereas Spurs play Burnley (H) and finish away to Norwich City, the worst team in the league.

Arsenal were their own worst enemies in this one, giving away a cheap penalty halfway through the first half, then seeing Rob Holding sent off for two yellow cards in the first 30 minutes after deciding it would be a smart move to have him match up against Heung-min Son. Spurs added a third early in the second half to make sure of the outcome.

Chelsea’s last two games are against Leicester City and Watford, both at home. Neither team have anything left to play for, so presumably we can pick up the requisite points we still need, despite our poor form at the Bridge. As to who will finish fourth from among the two North London rivals ... well, my money’s Conte, as usual.