Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After the disappointment of the weekend, and the last few weeks, Chelsea started the game with great intensity and impetus, and were quickly rewarded with Mason Mount picking out the top corner expertly inside of five minutes.

Mount nearly doubled our lead another five minutes later, but this time he went low and while he beat the goalkeeper, he did not beat the defender standing on the six-yard line, who made the block.

Leeds started coming into the game after the first quarter hour, but then shot themselves in the foot by trying to take the foot off of Mateo Kovačić: Dan James getting a straight red for a reckless challenge that caught Kova high on the ankle of his planted leg — and taking Kova out of the game as well.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net soon after, but Lukaku was (rightly) called offside, chalking off an excellent chipped finish. Lukaku and Pulisic both would come close to doubling our lead as Chelsea settled into our numerical superiority, but we would head into the half only one-goal (and one-man) up.

The second half was more of the same, but with the key difference of Pulisic being able to find the back of the net about ten minutes into the period, which pretty much settled the game, even given our recent foibles and inexplicable gifts and errors. Lukaku came close to grabbing a goal for himself a couple times as well, before finally also getting on the scoresheet in the last ten minutes.

Carefree.

Four changes from Saturday, with Mount and Jorginho and Christensen coming back in, and Chalobah getting a long overdue start. Lukaku and Pulisic both keep their places as does Alonso, despite rumors of a “bust-up”

Kovačić injury a concern, especially having just come back from a twisted ankle. RLC on in his stead. Azpi and Ziyech in like-for-like changes with James and Pulisic for the final 15.

3 goals in 2 games for Lukaku

Mount (1g+1a) with double-digit goals and assists now for the season.

Only need 2 points from our final 2 games to guarantee top-four

Leeds remain in the relegation zone; you’re welcome, Frank Lampard

Next up: the FA Cup final on Saturday against Liverpool at Wembley

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: