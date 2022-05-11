Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Wonder which Chelsea team will show up tonight?

The one with all the individual errors? The one with the collective unfocus? The one that doesn’t convert chances? That one that doesn’t create chances? The one that gives up late goals? The one that puts it together from minute one to minute ninety?

It’s a bit of (non-Russian) roulette these days.

Tuchel has rotated at the back and in midfield, with Chalobah, Christensen, and Jorginho coming in, plus Mount returning from a rare day off as well. Bust-up Alonso starts just the same. Leeds give former Chelsea prospect Lewis Bate the start (his first Premier League start) in what may be a 4-2-3-1 or some sort of three at the back.

Here we go!

Leeds United starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Meslier | Struijk, Llorente, Koch, Cooper (c) | Phillips, Bate | Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha | D.James

Substitutes from: Klaesson, Firpo, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Gray, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Christensen, Chalobah | Alonso, Kovačić, Jorginho (c), R.James | Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Date / Time: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 19.30 BST; 2:30pm EDT; 12am IST (next day)

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go Extra (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!