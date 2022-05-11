Chelsea have left it late to confirm our participation in next year’s Champions League but an away win against Leeds United would go a long way towards securing that. The question is whether or not rotation is needed ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup final against Liverpool.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community keep with Édouard Mendy in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (19%); no surprises there. The 3-4-3 formation however has taken a slight hit to its dominance, as the 3-5-2 (24%) climbs above the 20% mark for the first time in several weeks.

Real Madrid-bound Antonio Rüdiger teams up with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah in the back three. Despite rumours of a bust-up, Marcos Alonso continues at wing-back on the left, with Reece James leading all players in voting on the right. César Azpilicueta (31%), Andreas Christensen (28%) and Malang Sarr (9%) are all benched, while Kenedy (7%) remains a non-factor.

It’s unfortunately become a familiar sight for N’Golo Kanté to be out with injury over the past year or two, and he’s ruled out once more. Jorginho is also questionable but he has returned to training this week and immediately starts in favour of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (52%). Mateo Kovačić completes the midfield while Saúl Ñíguez (17%) waits in the wings. Ross Barkley collected the fewest votes on any player with just 3%.

Romelu Lukaku’s brace against Wolves has given him a new lifeline and the community hope that it’s the start of a resurgence. He therefore starts together with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic up front. So now it’s time for Timo Werner (29%) and Kai Havertz (44%) to play backups then as they join Hakim Ziyech (27%) on the bench.

3-4-3 (60%)

Mendy (81%) | Rüdiger (90%), Silva (77%), Chalobah (74%) | Alonso (52%), Kovačić (87%), Jorginho (58%), James (95%) | Pulisic (55%), Lukaku (83%), Mount (82%)