Conor Gallagher named Crystal Palace Player of the Season

Conor Gallagher’s most impressive season on loan at Crystal Palace has culminated in him being named their Player of the Season, with the 22-year-old collecting his accolade during Tuesday night’s End of Season Awards gala.

It’s certainly a most well deserved award for the Chelsea loanee, who’s been a key player all season long for Patrick Vieira’s side, who are set to finish midtable in the Premier League.

And the best part is that Gallagher should be coming back to Chelsea in the summer, and hopefully being just as impactful for us next season!

An unreal season for Conor Gallagher #CPFC pic.twitter.com/cNyglrdOdn — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 10, 2022

“It’s massive. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart I can’t thank the fans enough. You’ve been brilliant from the first day and I’ve loved every minute of playing for Crystal Palace. “I want to thank the players and the staff as well, because they’ve been unreal. I really appreciate it, so thank you so much.” -Conor Gallagher; source: Crystal Palace FC

Congrats, Conor!

And also congrats to Marc Guéhi, who was voted their Players’ Player of the Year!