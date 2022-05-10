Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With three games to go in the league, our cushion has dwindled to just one point ahead of fourth-place Arsenal and five points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham. Those two play each other on Thursday, which should help us maintain a top-four spot regardless of its outcome.

Still, it sure would be nice to maintain control of our destiny and snap out of our funk ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final against Champions League-finalists Liverpool (who are still well on course for at least a Cup Treble, if not a quadruple). The final’s on Saturday in fact, for whatever reason, rather than Sunday, which isn’t great timing either (and gives Liverpool one extra day since they play today, Tuesday).

It looks like Jorginho will be available for selection again after his knock, unlike N’Golo Kanté or Callum Hudson-Odoi or of course Ben Chilwell.

With just one win in our last five, the vibes are pretty low. Everyone’s probably looking forward to a nice long summer break. But it’s not time to kick our feet up just yet, even if we’ve been playing like our minds are on some tropical beach already. Leeds United, fighting for their Premier League lives, certainly won’t be taking it easy.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)