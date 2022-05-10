While the Clearlake-Boehly consortium’s takeover is not yet officially complete, plans are being made for what the day-to-day future of the club will look like — though we will certainly be hoping that nothing changes too drastically in terms of our high ambitions and winning habits.

One question that needs to be resolved is who will be the ultimate decision-makers, and who will make up the Chelsea Board, and more specifically what will happen with Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia.

Reports and rumors over the past few weeks have indicated that they will both be staying on, at least initially. Now, The Times are reporting the Buck will in fact stay on as chairman of the Board, with Todd Boehly taking overall charge of day-to-day operations and Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone also joining as non-executive members. The Times’ report makes no mention of Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali, who’s been said to be taking on an “active director” role, whatever that means.

Incidentally, Jonathan Goldstein will not be joining the Board, apparently due to the fact that he’s a Spurs fan (and season ticket holder) and he doesn’t want to ruffle more feathers in that sense. I suppose that makes sense, especially as Goldstein’s set to be in charge of the stadium redevelopment process anyway and will be plenty busy.

It’s unclear what will happen with the other four current Board members Marina Granovskaia, Eugene Tenenbaum, Guy Laurence, who’s also the CEO (since 2018), and David Barnard, who’s the current Director of Football Operations (and former club secretary). Presumably Tenenbaum will leave, especially after his sanctions, but Barnard’s been with the club since 2002.

Granovskaia’s also expected to remain, at least for now, but her longer-term future still seems up in the air.