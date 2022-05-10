Overview

In the latest of our current sequence of weird results, Chelsea were rocked by two late goals despite playing well and looking as fluid as we have in the past few weeks. While this was not a perfect performance, Chelsea looked sharper than in recent games and could have scored more goals with better execution. The goals were conceded were down to individual players switching off and this makes the result all the more frustrating.

If all of this sounds very Lampard-esque, it is because it was. This was a carefree — careless at times — offensive display, committing both midfielders forward at the same time. It was compounded by a poor in-game change where Saúl was pushed to midfield despite playing well as a wing-back. As Tuchel mentioned in his interview, the “risk management” of the team and of himself were a letdown.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Note: The shot and pass maps have not been presented for this match due to an issue with data scraping. The xG of individual shots are unavailable, although the reason is not known yet. The understat website has a clear shot-map that can be referred to by interested readers.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Went with a hyper-attacking setup — something that was not totally obvious in the lineup — and it almost paid off until he made two late changes. Pulisic played well in an unusual (ed.note: at Chelsea; less so for the USMNT) No.10 role and Lukaku repaid the faith shown in him with a well-taken brace. While the attackers performed well, the midfield was somewhat imbalanced and it was striking to see both our midfielders near the opponent box when we were trying to defend a 2-1 lead. This was an uncharacteristically loose setup from Tuchel, designed to maximize goals on both ends of the pitch.

RATING: 7

Édouard Mendy — GK

Should have done way better on both goals, both in terms of shot-stopping (in the case of Trincão’s goal) and in terms of shot-prevention (in the case of Coady’s goal). It is difficult to say what has happened to him but his form has fallen off a cliff.

RATING: 5

Reece James — RWB

Was nowhere near his best on either side of the ball. While neither goal conceded was directly down to him, he could have done better.

Stats of note

8 loose-ball recoveries — 2nd

2 interceptions — T-2nd

15 pressures — 3rd

4 touches in penalty box — 3rd

3 tackles — T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

César Azpilicueta — RCB

Had a very poor display, showing an inability to hang in front of attackers. His passing performance was relatively better but overall, this game further showed the need to slowly phase our captain out.

Stats of note

7 progressive passes — 2nd

10 progressive carries — 2nd

3 carries into final-third — 2nd

3 tackles — T-3rd

RATING: 6

Thiago Silva — CB

Put out a very tired display, mainly because he has played far more games than a 36-year-old should. His level, like Mendy’s, has dropped quite drastically in recent times. In this game, he missed the header leading to Wolves’ second goal and his poor reading of aerial balls has been a problem. Even though he wins a healthy amount of aerial duels, he loses key ones and that is a problem.

Stats of note

5 interceptions — 1st

13 loose-ball recoveries — 1st

5 aerial duels won (6 contested) — 1st

4 clearances — T-1st

6 progressive passes — T-3rd

3 tackles — T-3rd

7 progressive carries — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Like Silva, he too has played far too many games and that’s been visible in his performances. There were too many misjudgments in 1v1 situations, with the most obvious example coming on the first goal. His game on the ball was excellent.

Stats of note

10 passes into final-third — 1st

8 progressive passes — 1st

5 tackles — 1st

4 clearances — T-1st

2 interceptions — T-2nd

7 progressive carries — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Marcos Alonso — LWB

Had a pretty decent outing but his on-field performance was overshadowed by what (supposedly) happened at half-time, leading to his substitution.

Stats of note

2 aerial duels won (2 contested) — T-2nd

RATING: 6.5

Ruben Loftus-Cheek — RCM

Looked solid on the ball, especially when under pressure. However, his defensive intensity — or lack thereof — left much to be desired. Our opponents waltzed through our midfield and the lack of intensity was a major reason why.

Stats of note

3 clearances — 2nd

2 aerial duels won (2 contested) — T-2nd

6 passes into final-third — 3rd

2 carries into final-third — 3rd

RATING: 6.5

Mateo Kovačić — LCM

Had a thoroughly bizarre display. Had a very low volume of passes — just 37 completed in 90 minutes — and occupied some extremely attacking positions considering how he usually plays. Even when we had the lead, Kovačić made runs into the penalty box and was consequently not able to contribute enough defensively.

Stats of note

2 key passes — 2nd

9 passes into final-third — 2nd

2 passes into penalty box — 2nd

7 progressive passes received — T-2nd

4 shot-creating actions — 3rd

3 tackles — T-3rd

7 loose-ball recoveries — T-3rd

RATING: 6.5

Christian Pulisic — CM/C-AM

Had a good performance. He kept play simple outside the box — something he has not done often — and as a result was able to influence play positively. His decision-making was pretty good too, although he could have done better in a couple of transitions. Overall, this was a big step in the right direction.

Stats of note

1 assist

4 shots — 1st

9 shot-creating actions — 1st

3 passes into penalty box — 1st

12 progressive carries — 1st

6 carries into final-third — 1st

3 tackles — 2nd

18 pressures — 2nd

7 progressive passes received — T-2nd

3 key passes — T-1st

6 progressive passes — T-3rd

7 loose-ball recoveries — T-3rd

RATING: 8

Romelu Lukaku — RF

Did well to win the penalty and score a great goal from outside the box. However, despite the goals, we are still not doing enough. He had only 27 touches the whole game and this is not reflective of Lukaku’s style or quality. We have bought one of the world’s best forwards in terms of associative play — having a high volume of touches and involving his teammates in the play — and we are forcing him to play like Olivier Giroud.

Stats of note

2 goals

3 key passes — T-1st

2 carries into penalty box — T-1st

6 shot-creating actions — 2nd

8 touches in penalty box — 2nd

3 shots — T-2nd

7 progressive passes received — T-2nd

RATING: 8

Timo Werner – LF

Showed good intent to keep getting at their defence, even though the service he was given was not consistent. Like Lukaku, he had a low volume of touches overall.

Stats of note

20 pressures — 1st

9 touches in penalty box — 1st

9 progressive passes received — 1st

2 carries into penalty box — T-1st

3 shots — T-2nd

7 loose-ball recoveries — T-3rd

RATING: 7

Substitutes

Saúl Ñíguez (46th minute) – Did a good job at left wing-back but struggled once he was moved to midfield.

Malang Sarr (87th minute) — Was introduced as part of a formation change, one that did not work out.

Kai Havertz (90th minute) – Was brought on for his aerial ability.