Relief and joy, joy and relief... Joylief?#WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/ehpkzNdqtV— ata football (@atafball) May 1, 2022
At long last. With Chelsea making their jobs much harder than it should have been at St. Andrew’s Stadium, a literal helping hand from a Birmingham City defender inside the box gives the Blues a chance from the spot.
Pernille Harder, who is not having the best match of her career today, takes and successfully converts the penalty to get us ahead against the hosts. Title race, still on!
