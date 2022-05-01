‘Very disappointed’ Tuchel puts Chelsea on blast as ‘bad mixture’ of results continues

It’s happened again.

Chelsea went to Goodison, and lost again.

Chelsea made a crucial error at the back, and lost again.

We’ve done it again, we’ve done it again, we gifted them a goal, and we’ve [FUN’d] it up again.

And that’s before we get to our often impotent attack, or the absolute wondersaves from Jordan Pickford, who decided to turn into the greatest goalkeeper the world has ever seen (or at least the confidence of one).

With four points from our last four games, Thomas Tuchel’s pretty much as his wit’s end in trying to figure out what to do with his team. You can’t unteach individual errors, especially when they keep coming from a wide variety of players. It’s almost as if it’s contagious — as much as I hesitate to describe something as trivial as football in pandemic terms.

Following our 1-0 loss at Goodison, Tuchel didn’t attempt to hide his frustrations.

“Very disappointed. We knew what was coming, and like in the last matches, we struggled to have clean sheets. In the last four matches, we have one clean sheet against West Ham, and it is the only win we have. So very disappointed.” “[To gift] a goal away. It is the worst thing that can happen to you in this atmosphere and situation. It happens too often, and we struggle to play without big mistakes. That’s why we struggle to have results.” “If there is something I can do, I will try it, but if I knew about it, I would have done it before. I think, for me, the key is to have a clean sheet. [...] Against West Ham, we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. That gives us the chance to score late. If you run behind against an opponent like this, in this atmosphere and install emotion and belief in a stadium like this and the opponent’s team, you struggle.”

With both Arsenal and Spurs winning, and now just three and five points behind, respectively, with four games to play, our position in third is suddenly no longer as comfortable as it was just a few days ago. Our schedule isn’t particularly tough, but at this point it’s hard to know what to expect. We’re not scoring consistently, we’re not keeping clean sheets consistently. In fact, the only thing we’re doing consistently is making mistakes.

Not a good combination!

“We are never safe [but] no matter what the race, the last four games to only have four points will never be enough, no matter which race we are in. We have to take care of ourselves. At the moment, we don’t get the points when we play well and deserve more, and we lose when we play okay, this is a bad mixture.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Chelsea’s results took a turn for the worse towards the end of last season as well, but we limped over the line and got a big trophy. Now we have to do the same in the few weeks that are left of this season.

We do have a few extra days to recover and refocus before Saturday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The season’s not over yet!