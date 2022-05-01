Everton 1-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

An intense and low quality first half gave way to something even more frustrating in the second, with yet another absolute gift of a goal and some particularly weak officiating allowing Everton to [SHIRT]house their way through the game and to three points.

Everton, buoyed by the tremendous atmosphere, came out like a house on fire, creating a couple early opportunities before Chelsea were able to slow things down and take the early sting out of the game.

We did manage to create a couple half-chances before the game settled into a slog and a scrap fit for the lower leagues.

After a scoreless first half, the second half began in the worst possible circumstances, with César Azpilicueta’s error gifting another goal to the opposition.

And from then on, the match turned into a walking advertisement for why the game needs a match clock rather than a running clock.

To add to the frustration, Mount hit the post and Jordan Pickford produced several tremendous saves, including perhaps a save of the season as Azpilicueta tried to make amends.

Carefree.

Just one change from Thursday, with Loftus-Cheek coming in for Kanté, who’s dealing with a minor knock. Of course, Everton much less compliant than United were.

Kova on at the half for Jorginho, then Pulisic and Ziyech on with 20+ to go and Chelsea switching to a back-four (4-1-4-1)

Winless at Goodison for five years now

Spurs won, Arsenal to play later today.

Next up: Wolves at home on Saturday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: