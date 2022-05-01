Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third.

Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap.

One change from Thursday, with Loftus-Cheek replacing Kanté, who’s not in the matchday squad. RLC also replaced Kanté late on last time after the latter had asked to come off.

Thomas Tuchel on N'Golo Kante's absence from today's squad: "He went off at Old Trafford after 80 minutes and still has pain. It’s a minor injury. Hopefully he is back in the next match, but not today." #CFC — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) May 1, 2022

Here we go!

Everton starting lineup (3-4-3):

Pickford | Holgate, Mina, Coleman (c) | Mykolenko, Doucouré, Delph, Iwobi | Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Substitutes from: Begović, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondón, Dele

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovačić, Saúl, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Date / Time: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Referee: Kevin Friend (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports 3 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!