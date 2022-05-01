Nathan Baxter still very much targeting Chelsea No.1 goalkeeper role

Nathan Baxter’s finishing up yet another impressive season on loan, this time in the Championship after working his way up the ranks through a succession of ever more challenging loans over the past six years. His record with Hull City has been quite exemplary, garnering plenty of plaudits from fans and observers alike, so much so that the Tigers have made it quite clear that they would love to have him back next season as well.

But Baxter’s ultimate focus remains unchanged, as he told The League of 72 this week — both in the long term (i.e. Chelsea) and the short term (i.e. playing games).

“From my point of view, I believe I’m good enough to play for Chelsea and that’s still my goal. “But if the decision is taken that it’s not going to be the route forward for me, then the [Hull] fans can tell how much I enjoy playing for this football club. “But from my point of view, it’s all about playing games. If I’ve got to take a move elsewhere, whether on loan or permanent, my priority is going to be where I’m going to play every week.” -Nathan Baxter; source: The League of 72 via Chelsea Chronicle

That quote is from a much longer interview with Lo72, which I highly recommend checking out (especially the parts with Baxter). The 23-year-old speaks of his loan experiences, his Chelsea experiences, and his future in very clear, utterly reasonable, clear-eyed, and most confident terms. You certainly would not put it beyond him that he could in fact be a goalkeeper for us in the not-so-distant future.