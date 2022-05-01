Chelsea travel up north to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton (still sounds weird) in search of three important points that would all but secure a top four finish. Everton have had a terrible season and despite Lampard coming in, not much has changed for them. Then again, our record at Goodison Park is equally bad.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Kepa Arrizabalaga (13%) received slightly more votes from the WAGNH community than usual, but still not even close enough to displace Édouard Mendy. No changes in the formation department either: 3-4-3 over 3-5-2 (15%).

There’s one change in defense as César Azpilicueta (43%) drops to the bench in favor of Trevoh Chalobah, who joins Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger in the back three. Andreas Christensen (6%) should be back from injury, but not trusted to start. Same is true for Malang Sarr (6%).

Reece James was excellent on Thursday at right-wing back and he starts opposite Marcos Alonso, who was also excellent at left wing-back — not that there’s much competition anyway. Kenedy collects 4%.

Thursday’s midfield also sees more action as Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté retain their places. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (54%) comes close, but not close enough; Saúl Niguez (7%) might as well already be back in Spain while Ross Barkley (2%) gets a free trip to Everton.

Apart from a clearly favoured Mason Mount, it’s a tight race for starting spots up front. But Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic just about edge out Romelu Lukaku (45%) and Timo Werner (44%), with Hakim Ziyech (36%) bringing up the rear.

3-4-3 (76%)

Mendy (86%) | Rüdiger (95%), Silva (89%), Chalobah (63%) | Alonso (87%), Jorginho (66%), Kanté (78%), James (93%) | Pulisic (53%), Havertz (57%), Mount (77%)