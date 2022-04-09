Southampton 0-6 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea needed a response after back-to-back horrendous defeats, and we can probably thank Southampton for affording us the space of the South Coast to do so.

After a few early jitters, including a couple cheap fouls and a cheap corner given away, the Blues got to work in carving open the hosts repeatedly and mercilessly. Alonso opened the scoring inside of ten minutes, by which time Werner had hit the woodwork twice already, including once from point-blank range.

Mount turned scorer from provider not ten minutes later, then Werner drew a tremendous save from Fraser Forster — one of many for the Southampton goalkeeper — before finding the back of the net himself. Werner then completed his perfect hattrick of woodworks (left, right, and center!), setting up Havertz for a casual tap-in just before the half in the process.

The second half began just like the first ended, with Werner getting his second after Forster made a good save on a Kanté chipped effort. Forster’s heroics then inspired Mendy to make a great save as well (having had nothing to do until that point, or after that point for that matter).

Chelsea didn’t let up and added another, with Mount getting his second and Alonso coming close to his second as well.

But in the end, it was “just” six. Could’ve had double-digits.

Carefree.

Just four changes from midweek, but including three of the four midfielders (both wingbacks and Kovačić in for Jorginho), plus Werner instead of Pulisic. Loftus-Cheek pops up at right wing-back, with Azpi testing positive for COVID-19.

Pulisic on at the half for Havertz, presumably to rest him for Tuesday. James on for Silva just past the hour mark, presumably for similar reasons. Ziyech on for Mount for the final 20. Chelsea staying with 3-4-3 throughout (with Silva then Christensen central in the back).

Two for Mount, two for Werner, plus one for Alonso and Havertz each. Havertz now 13 on the year to lead the team. Mount with 10 in the league, to lead us in that category.

Thiago Silva equals the club record for oldest outfield player in the Premier League (Glenn Hoddle)

Clean sheet!

Arsenal losing at home to Brighton at the moment, which would mean an 8-point cushion on fourth. Spurs play shortly and could close that back down to five, albeit with one extra match played.

Next up: the second leg against Real Madrid, on Tuesday

KTBFFH

