Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team.

Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many as one might have predicted. It does look like we’re going with a back-four. UPDATE: It’s a 3-4-3 with RLC at wing-back!

Here we go!

Southampton starting lineup (4-4-2):

Forster | Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Livramento | Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse (c), Romeu, S.Armstrong | A.Armstrong, Adams

Substitutes from: Caballero, Stephens, Valery, Perraud, Diallo, Smallbone, Walcott, Redmond, Tella

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté (c), Loftus-Cheek | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saúl, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech

Date / Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: St Mary’s, Southampton, England

Referee: Kevin Friend (on pitch); Lee Mason (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!