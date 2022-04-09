Recent performances have been disheartening, to say the least. Getting out of this slump will be tough, especially against a tricky Southampton side. But Chelsea need to pull together and come up with the goods, even with several doubts in attack.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

After a costly error against Real Madrid, the WAGNH community were split about starting Édouard Mendy. And though he does keep his spot ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (43%), it’s a much closer affair than anyone could have expected just a few days ago. The formation preference however remains unquestionably for the 3-4-3, with the 3-5-2 (13%) coming closest.

A lot of people weren’t impressed with Andreas Christensen’s (22%) performance on Wednesday, he therefore gets immediately dropped in favour of Trevoh Chalobah, who joins usuals Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva in the back three; Malang Sarr (20%) waits in the wings. Reece James and Marcos Alonso start ahead of César Azpilicueta on the wings (39%).

Mateo Kovačić was the only midfielder to come out of the last game with any credit and it shows in the polling. It was a close call who would join him, but Jorginho ends up pipping N’Golo Kanté (43%) to that second spot in the pivot. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (15%) and Saúl Niguez (14%) continue to be far off the pace.

One of the few bright sparks of late has been Kai Havertz, and he’s a must-start these days. Then again, Romelu Lukaku (32%) seems to be a doubt so we may not have much choice anyway. The same goes for Hakim Ziyech, though the community want to see him start, if possible. Mason Mount gets the last spot ahead of Christian Pulisic (48%) and Timo Werner (23%).

3-4-3 (67%)

Mendy (56%) | Rüdiger (94%), Silva (72%), Chalobah (71%) | Alonso (57%), Kovačić (90%), Jorginho (48%), James (91%) | Mount (72%), Havertz (84%), Ziyech (54%)