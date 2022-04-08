Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, Player Ratings: Welp

1. KAI HAVERTZ (7.2)

Havertz missed a couple big chances over the weekend, but made a chance count in this one, which also gave us brief hope of being able to salvage not only a decent night out of things, but perhaps even go on to win the game.

Alas, that notion quickly got scuppered just seconds into the second-half, though it sure still would’ve been nice to score at least one in the second half as well.

Alas.

That’s a dozen goals for Big Game Kai on the season, 9 of which have come in either the Premier League or the Champions League — the most such goals (combined) on the team.

2. REECE JAMES (5.9)

Great to have Reecey back — just his second start in 2022.

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (5.7, sub)

Kova starting just 3 of our last 8 games — and only against the likes of Norwich, Boro (FA Cup), and Lille second leg — is one of those Tuchelian mysteries.

vs. REAL MADRID (CL, H, L 1-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Havertz (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.9), Kovačić (5.7, sub), Mount (5.5), Azpilicueta (5.0), Silva (5.0), Jorginho (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Ziyech (4.9, sub), Kanté (4.8), Rüdiger (4.6), Loftus-Cheek (4.4, sub), Pulisic (4.3)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Lukaku (3.6, sub), Christensen (3.3)

ET TU ÉDOU (1.0-2.9): Mendy (2.8)

OVERALL