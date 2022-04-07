Laura Ricketts statement: ‘We strive to be champions both on and off the field’

Of the four bidding groups shortlisted in the battle to become Chelsea’s next owners, the Ricketts Family (and their associates, particularly prospective majority shareholder Ken Griffin) are fighting the biggest uphill battle as far as public perception’s concerned. Reasons for this include both sporting and non-sporting issues, though their insistence and determination to remain in the running has raised concerns of this being an unfair and corrupt process as well.

While the Rickettses continue to say all the right things to appease and (futilely) try to get fans onside, it’s not exactly clear what they bring to the table (financially or competitively) that the other groups can’t or won’t — though that’s in part due to us simply not knowing as much about the other bids as has been revealed (either by choice or by necessity) about the Ricketts bid. They clearly have the money, the connections, and the gameplan. Presumably the other groups do, too, but we know practically nothing about Stephen Pagliuca’s bid for example, and not much more about Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium.

The Todd Boehly-led consortium seems to be the other most solid bid, and the one with the most sporting know-how as well. Boehly may only be a part-owner of the LA Dodgers, but he’s had extensive experience in such settings with multiple teams (and seems to espouse winning ideals). Some goes for Pagliuca (Celtics, Atalanta). Broughton’s bid is a mystery, but might involve a wide and varied consortium of who knows who.

Of course, they’re all in it for the money in the end. It’s what business is all about. Even Roman Abramovich had certain benefits in mind — perhaps not strict financial gains (though he would’ve sold at a healthy profit on his £150m + £1.5b investment under normal circumstances) but rather sportswashing or protection (depending on your reading of his relationship with Vladimir Putin). He just turned out to be a bit football-mad, too, to our obvious benefit at every level of the organization.

With final bids due Monday, April 11, all the prospective owners are (or should be) making final moves, including visits to London to meet with Chelsea executive and key stakeholders. Boehly’s team doing that right now while the Rickettses were in town earlier this week. Laura Ricketts, who’s increasingly being put forward as the other “face” of the operation alongside her brother Tom, has now released a lengthy statement, again saying all the right things — but as expected, falling on skeptical ears. It is obviously blatant PR, but again, it’s giving more information about their bid which we don’t have about the others. There’s no such thing as bad PR, as they say, right?

If we take it at face value, it’s an excellent statement full of important promises and quotable mission statements. If we don’t, well then it doesn’t really matter what the statement says. If we approach with the appropriate mix of skepticism and openness, it’s something to take heart in if they do end up being chosen.

