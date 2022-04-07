Todd Boehly spotted at Chelsea match as final week of bidding rolls on

Taking a break from the Ricketts charm offensive, it’s Todd Boehly’s turn to make some headlines as the Chelsea bidding process hurtles towards its next reported deadline on April 11, Monday. All four shortlisted bids must have their final offers in by then, with Raine Group and Chelsea then set to deliberate and make the choice of preferred bidders by April 18.

Part of the process in this final week is meeting with key Chelsea stakeholders, including the club and various supporters groups, and while the Ricketts bid has gotten plenty of public attention in that regard, all the interested parties are getting the chance to do so.

As reported by the Telegraph, Boehly’s group will be meeting the Chelsea executives this week, and also with Paul Canoville, who’s emerged as a key figure in the process as well. In summing up the key tenets of Boehly’s bid, the report also again mentions that they would be open to forgiving the £8m debt to the club by the CPO, which would be an excellent gesture indeed, while also giving fans a “golden share”.

Raine to host Todd Boehly group's meeting with Paul Canoville at their London office on Friday in demonstration of offering a level playing field to shortlisted bidders #CFC https://t.co/2zUcVuMGW1 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 6, 2022

Hopefully their meetings will go a bit better than the football that’s been on offer this week at the Bridge, with Boehly bearing first-hand witness to the latest [SHOE]show last night. Here he is spotted by Sky Sports’ cameras striding into the Bridge, confident, cool, calm, and casual — not an inkling of what’s about to unfold.

But hey, that’s all part of the experience, right? Win or lose, Up the Blues.