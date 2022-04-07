 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Your daily dose of off-topic shenanigans.

By Shauryas Sharma
/ new
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

NO CHANCE

HMM

EXTENSION

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...