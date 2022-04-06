 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Kai Havertz pulls one back for Chelsea against Real Madrid!

Comeback kid

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Big games? Just call Big Havertz!

The young German pulls one back for Chelsea with an awesome header from a great Jorginho pass to put us back in contention against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

