Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Well, this is it. The big one, even if it’s just the quarterfinals. Real Madrid play at Stamford Bridge for just the second time ever, and the first time with fans in the stands. It’s going to be epic.

Hopefully.

As one would expect, Thomas Tuchel picked the strongest lineup he could, lining up in what looks our usual 3-4-3.

Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative and has made it in time for kick-off for the visitors, who also go with the expected full strength look.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger | James, Kanté, Jorginho, Azpilicueta (c) | Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Lukaku, Werner, Ziyech

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-1-2?):

Courtois | Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy | Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos | Modric | Vinícius Júnior, Benzema (c)

Substitutes from: Lunin, Toni Fuidias, Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vasquez, Bale, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga

Date / Time: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Clément Turpin (on pitch); Jérôme Brisard (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); CBS, Univision, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now, TUDNxtra (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

