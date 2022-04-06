Christian Pulisic ‘not exactly worried’ about his Chelsea contract right now

Over the January transfer window, a narrative emerged from across the Pond that Christian Pulisic has reached a “crossroads” of sorts in his Chelsea career, a “truly pivotal stage” halfway through the five-year contract he signed in 2019. He himself admitted that it had been an “up and down” year and that he wasn’t exactly where he wanted to be in terms of performances, positions, and involvement, but he also made it clear that he was focusing on keeping going and working hard to make things better.

And you know what, he has done just that. Since we’ve come back from the FIFA Club World Cup, he’s started 7 of 10 games, none at wing-back, including the League Cup final, and including a Man of the Match turn against Lille in the previous round of the Champions League. He was spared the embarrassment of having to be on the pitch against Brentford following his heroics for the USMNT over the international break, too.

We can only hope that form continues today as we take on Real Madrid. Pulisic was instrumental in last year’s semifinal triumph as well, as we would go on to win it all.

All of those are things on Pulisic’s mind. What isn’t is any talk of contracts or transfers. That can wait until at least the summer, once everything calms down and things become more clear. In his case, there’s plenty of time to figure things out, both for himself and the club.

“Of course, I still have [two] years left on my contract. I’m feeling good, I’m happy here. We’ve been successful, we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here. “Currently, I am enjoying my football and I’m just going to finish the season out strong. (Extending my contract is) not something exactly I’m worried about right now but I’m feeling good right now.” -Christian Pulisic; source: The Athletic

We’re gonna need Big Game Pulisic to come out to play today!