Chelsea need to bounce back immediately after a painful defeat at the weekend and we’ll have to do it against none other than Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Fortunately, there shouldn’t be any new injuries in the team other than long-term absentee Ben Chilwell.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Édouard Mendy didn’t have the best of days against Brentford, but the WAGNH community unsurprisingly stick by him ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (4%). There is also no change in tactics as the 3-4-3 doesn’t let any other formation get anywhere near it, the 3-5-2 (11%) coming the closest.

Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva are clear cut choices at the back, and are joined by Reece James either in the back-three or at wing-back. César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso just about trump Andreas Christensen (48%) for the final two starting spots. Trevoh Chalobah (18%), Malang Sarr (7%), and Kenedy (2%) provide no competition.

In midfield, it’s Jorginho (41%) who misses out in favor of Mateo Kovačić, who was sorely missed on Saturday, and N’Golo Kanté. Saúl Ñíguez (6%), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (1%), and Ross Barkely (1%) don’t factor into things.

Though he didn’t get on the score sheet, Kai Havertz had some good moments against Brentford. The same can’t be said of Timo Werner (6%) or Romelu Lukaku (17%). Christian Pulisic comes back from break and in for Hakim Ziyech (37%) while Mason Mount retains his spot. Callum Hudson-Odoi (2%) is still a big question mark.

3-4-3 (76%)

Mendy (96%) | Rüdiger (99%), Silva (98%), Azpilicueta (56%) | Alonso (52%), Kovačić (80%), Kanté (87%), James (95%) | Pulisic (72%), Havertz (96%), Mount (80%)