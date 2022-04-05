Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

After Saturday’s shocking and whopper of a bee-sting, we turn our attentions to the big one, the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the home leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. It’s a game for which we should need no extra motivation, but we have it now thanks to Brentford, and we’re certainly going to have to be at our very best.

Despite assertions to the contrary, Thomas Tuchel’s lineup on Saturday sure seemed to have at least half an eye on this game, with Mateo Kovačić rested and the likes of Reece James and Christian Pulisic not being thrown in at the deep end after recently returning from injury and late international duty, respectively. Callum Hudson-Odoi also missed the weekend, though it doesn’t sound like he’s as close to returning.

That said, the sooner we can start ignoring our last game, the better, and what better way to do so than by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League for the second year running.

