Conor Gallagher’s Crystal Palace keep Chelsea comfortably in third with 3-0 win over Arsenal

A wonderful first-half performance and a resolute second-half effort saw Crystal Palace record an impressive 3-0 victory over Arsenal tonight, leaving Premier League “Manager of the Month” Mikel Arteta dropping into fifth place in the table.

Conor Gallagher may not have featured on the scoreboard, but played a key role for Patrick Vieira’s side, as he has all season.

Arsenal had a chance to make Chelsea’s weekend even worse than it already had been, but they remain five points behind us, with both teams on 29 played. Spurs, who absolutely destroyed Newcastle, 5-1 — Conte finally getting through to them? — are up into fourth on goal difference, but also have played one more game.

It’s looking like the top four race is going to come down to these three 17-win teams, with Manchester United dropping points again as well. West Ham did win, beating Frank Lampard’s Everton, 2-1, much to the delight of the home crowd, but they have played 31 games already and are probably more likely to be fighting for that sixth and last Europe League spot.

Chelsea will be away to Southampton next weekend, which will be another necessary opportunity for points, though most of the attention will be focused on the title showdown between the top two at the Etihad.