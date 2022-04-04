Chelsea 1-4 Brentford, Player Ratings: Rüdiger wonderstrike and nothing else

1. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (5.8)

By my count that’s a perfect 10 for his wondergoal and a 1.6 for his actual performance. That may be a bit of an exaggeration. But the entire defense and midfield collapsed in rather spectacular fashion for a good long while in the second half, and Brentford duly took advantage.

Such massive lapses have been rare under Tuchel, though something very similar happened almost exactly one year prior, in the 2-5 loss to West Brom at home, which was the head coach’s first ever loss as Chelsea boss. Guess we’ll just have to go on win the Champions League once again then.

2. KAI HAVERTZ (5.3)

Given Kai’s excellent recent form for both club and country, his two missed great chances were all the more surprising. But if we focus on the process, Havertz was the only starter to pose any significant threat with any consistency — getting a bit unlucky on his goal that was ruled out for handball, even.

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (5.1 sub)

Kova’s first touch and through ball practically set up Chelsea’s best chance of the game. Tuchel may have claimed that the Champions League quarterfinals first leg coming up did not influcene his decisions, but not starting Kova was clearly done with that in mind. And that’s fine ... as long as it pays off on Wednesday!

vs. BRENTFORD (PL, H, L 1-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Rüdiger (5.8), Havertz (5.3), Kovačić (5.1, sub), Silva (5.0), James (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Kanté (4.8), Ziyech (4.5), Azpilicueta (4.4), Mount (4.4), Mendy (4.3), Lukaku (4.2, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Loftus-Cheek (3.9), Alonso (3.6)

YIKES (1.0-2.9): Werner (2.7)

OVERALL