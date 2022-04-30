Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s a short turnaround between back-to-back trips up north, from Old Trafford on Thursday to Goodison on Sunday, and after we managed just a draw from the former, it’s a bit more imperative that we get full points from the latter.

While Chelsea sit quite pretty in third, six points clear of fourth and eight points clear of fifth with five games remaining, you can never be too comfortable. Just ask Everton, who have slowly and steadily slid into the relegation zone and could find themselves five points from safety by the time this one kicks off (albeit with two games in hand). Frank Lampard has quite a task on his hand to try to somehow avoid sinking that ship.

But our concern isn’t with him now. No mercy! Our concern is on us, and the chance to do a bit better than against Manchester United. We have almost a full week to prepare for Wolves at the Bridge after this, so no excuses — though some rotation might be needed.

Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley are expected to be available once again; the rest remain as before.

Choose wisely.

