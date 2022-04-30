Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Wing-back excellence

1. REECE JAMES (8.3)

As we’ve learned over the past year and a half, the ultimate success of Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-3/3-5-2 depends greatly on the quality of our wing-back play. And that makes this game extra-frustrating, as we got some of the best wing-back play we’ve seen all season — certainly since Ben Chilwell’s ACL injury — on both flanks, but simply could not turn the opportunities created into actual goals.

James was so good that we’ve even got a Real Madrid rumor out of it, too. Clearly, one of the top items on the new owners’ agenda will be (should be) to give Reecey a new contract and appropriate pay rise (even though he still has three years left on his current deal).

2. MARCOS ALONSO (7.6)

Appearance number 207 (just one shy of “Super Dan” Petrescu for 87th all-time), goal number 28 (second among active players behind Mason Mount). Every trophy but one (the League Cup).

The man you expect to hit the cleanest volley every time, delivers again.

“Chelsea is my home now. It has become the club of my life. I will always have those memories, and I will always have Chelsea in my mind.” -Marcos Alonso; source: Chelsea FC

3. N’GOLO KANTÉ (7.1)

It was slightly concerning that Kanté supposedly asked to be substituted late on, but at least so far, it doesn’t sound like he’s picked up any sort of knock to be worried about.

vs. MANCHESTER UNITED (PL, A, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): James (8.3)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Alonso (7.6), Kanté (7.1), Silva (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mount (6.7), Jorginho (6.3), Rüdiger (6.2), Azpilicueta (6.2), Werner (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mendy (5.9), Havertz (5.7), Pulisic (5.5, sub), Loftus-Cheek (5.5, sub), Lukaku (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL