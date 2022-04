The touch. The finish



Jessie Fleming that’s unreal



Watch the #BarclaysFAWSL LIVE on @SkySports pic.twitter.com/kBx1wE6ESE — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) April 3, 2022

All we needed was the collective blink of Reading’s defence to undo their defensive efforts tonight at Kingsmeadow. And with a great touch and finish, Jessie Fleming opens the scoring for Chelsea against Reading!