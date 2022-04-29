Pagliuca, Broughton out of Chelsea bidding; Boehly set to win; Ratcliffe makes late bid

After a couple weeks of seemingly treading water — though obviously with plenty of action and due diligence being done behind the scenes — we have some movement in the Chelsea bidding process. And like London buses, when you don’t get one for a while, suddenly there’s a whole host of them coming along.

A couple of those buses contain the Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton bids, and they are both going the wrong way, having been apparently informed that they won’t be the ones named on Monday as the preferred bidders. This is well in line with how this situation has been playing out since day one, with the Boehly bid the first to publicly acknowledge and jump in and pretty much staying in the lead from then on — especially after the Ricketts bid dropped out.

Breaking: Stephen Pagliuca's group have been informed they will not be the preferred bidder for Chelsea — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 29, 2022

Sources close to Chelsea sale process tell me the Sir Martin Broughton bid may also be out of the running. But no confirmation yet from his group #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, from the other side of The Pond, the Wall Street Journal are reporting that Todd Boehly is “set to enter exclusive talks” with Chelsea — i.e. he’s about to be named the winner.

Breaking: Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is set to enter exclusive talks in the bidding war to acquire Chelsea FC from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, people familiar with the matter say https://t.co/7Do1pdO4uq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 29, 2022

And if Boehly’s exclusive, that will be bad news for Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well, who confirmed today that he lobbed a last-minute bid in the club’s direction, well past any deadline and seemingly without being involved in any of the previously public and private process.

On the surface of it, there’s nothing in this bid to differentiate it from the Boehly bid (or the other two, probably), so I’m guessing he’s just looking for attention, having made it pretty clear that Chelsea were not a wise investment before — and he also owns OGC Nice in Ligue 1, which could create a conflict just like for Pagliuca and Atalanta.

Chelsea sale has taken a huge twist with a 4.25m offer from Jim Ratcliffe. There was always talk of a fifth 'mystery' bidder but Raine played this down. The offer will be billed as 'last minute' but has been planned (but not tabled) since late March. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 29, 2022